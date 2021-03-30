Tara Sutaria sets major bridal goals as she slays like a true fashionista on the latest cover of Brides Today

Ever since Tara Sutaria marked her big Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019, she has emerged as one of the most desirable and sought-after actors in showbiz. Apart from her performances, what has also captured the attention of her fans is her sartorial sensibility. She has often been lauded by fashion connoisseurs for her eye for details and highbrow sense of style.

In the latest cover of Brides Today, she looks stunning as a modern-day bride. She was donning few bridal outfits each piece had an unique element of its own complementing well with her beauty. For the first look, she is seen sporting a pastel hued ensemble with intricate lace work and sequins. Featuring plunging neckline and letting go of the quintessential bridal colours of red and crimson, she looks drop dead gorgeous in a stunning shade of nude. She wore multi-colour organza skirt from Tarun Tahiliani’s collection and paired it with printed blouse and dupatta worth Rs. 74,900. Tara added bling to her look with a chunky neckpiece studded with emerald and gems, pair of earrings and golden bracelets. She let her minimalistic makeup, smouldering eyes and messy curls do most of the talking.

For the second look, the actress went all bright and pastel with her embellished chickankari lehenga worth Rs. 599,900 from Tarun Tahiliani latest bridal collections. Sharing the pictures of her shoot, she can be seen acing a boat-neck blouse with plunging neckline and barely-there straps, the blouse featured multi colour hues adorned with pastel pink and green lehenga with chickankari work and Jamewar Kasheeda border all over. Keeping up with the beauty of her attire, the actress she went for a subtle minimal makeup with soft kohl lashed up eyes, lashed up eyes, blushed cheeks, lots of highlighter and nude lips. Keeping her wavy hair all open, she teamed the outfit with pair of earrings and golden embedded bracelets. She kept the overall look quite cool and chic with her charming attitude.

Check out other pictures from the photoshoot here:

Needless to say, Tara can rightly be called the new age fashionista who has wowed all with her innate sense of style.

On the work front, Tara will next be seen in Milan Luthria’s Tadap, Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 and Heropanti 2 where she will be sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff yet again after Student Of The Year 2.

