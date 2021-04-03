Salman Khan Films wishes Prabhu Dheva on his birthday as they celebrate 12 years of journey from Wanted to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

After scintillating performances on the big screen, such as the ever-lovable 'Prem' to the jilted lover in Tere Naam, Salman Khan brought characters to life that has always been loved by the masses. But some 12 years ago, a more ruthless, break-your-bones and bravado-laced version of Salman was revealed to the silver screen. And, the person behind it was none other than the director – Prabhu Dheva.
Salman and Prabhu Dheva started their film journey with Wanted in 2009 and collaborated yet again with Dabangg 3 in 2019. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is the power director-actor duo’s latest offering. The last 12 years have been a phenomenal time, and Salman Khan fans are looking forward to the hit pair's continued journey. On the occasion of Prabhudeva's birthday today, SKF wishes the happiest and the best birthday to the talented director.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial)
Also Read: Salman Khan to juggle between Tiger 3 shoot and Radhe promotions?
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply