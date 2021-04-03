Shraddha Kapoor to play a double role for the first time in Chaalbaaz in London

Bhushan Kumar and Ahmed Khan have roped in Shraddha Kapoor for their next titled, Chaalbaaz In London. A joint production venture between Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T- Series and Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan's Paper Doll Entertainment, the film will have Shraddha essaying her first-ever double role! Director Pankaj Parashar, who directed the 1989 film Chaalbaaz starring the legendary superstar heroine Sridevi, will be helming this film. This will also be a reunion for Shraddha and Ahmed after Baaghi 3.

The quirky rom-com will have Shraddha playing a double role for the first time. The actress tells us, "I feel blessed and fortunate that the makers thought of me for Chaalbaaz In London. This will be my first ever double role and it will definitely be challenging for any actor. Although there's a huge responsibility on me, I'm happy that Bhushan sir and Ahmed sir feel that I will be able to pull it off. Also, it’s a great opportunity and a learning experience for me to work with Pankaj Sir who has entertained us for so many years. Looking forward to this journey.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Director Pankaj Parashar shares, "Shraddha is like magic on screen. I believe she is going to blow away audiences with her double role. For me, there is nobody better than her for a film like Chaalbaaz In London. I also want to thank Mr. Bhushan Kumar and Mr. Ahmed Khan for trusting in my vision and idea. I can't wait to begin work on this project."

Bhushan Kumar shares, "Chaalbaaz In London has been in the planning for some time now. I loved the storyline and quirkiness in the film's narrative. It's very commercial and modern, catering to the pan India audience. We are happy to have Shraddha again on board. She has been a thorough professional – very dedicated and easy to work with and hence was always our first choice. Also, Shraddha fits the part really well. It will be interesting to see two different Shraddhas in one film."

Ahmed Khan adds, "Chaalbaaz In London is more like a dream project for me. Shraddha is a fabulous actor and she will play both the characters with equal ease and her comic timing is impeccable. I know how funny Shraddha can be, so she was our obvious choice and when we reached out to her, she obviously jumped at it. It has always been an absolute pleasure teaming up with Bhushan ji because he is a team player who supports the team's vision completely. We have an entire schedule planned in London and are in the midst of locking actors for the other roles. This is going to be special."

Chaalbaaz In London, starring Shraddha Kapoor in her first-ever double role, will be directed by Pankaj Parashar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ahmed Khan, and Shaira Khan.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor and Tahir Raj Bhasin react to Chhichhore winning the Best Film award at the National Film Awards 2019

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results