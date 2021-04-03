“With AR Rahman my career bloomed”, reveals Kailash Kher on the sets of Indian Pro Music League

Zee TV has been a pioneer and a trend-setter in shaping television content over the past three decades and once again, it seems to be changing the face of music reality shows with its latest non-fiction property, the Indian Pro Music League (IPML). In a clutter-breaking format innovation, Zee TV recently launched the first-ever music league championship. While the world of sports has seen several league competitions, this unique music league has six teams representing different regions of India, battling it out against each other in a musical championship. Each of these six teams supported by leading Bollywood and sports celebrities has top playback singers as their captains, one reality show star, one all-rounder and one fresh voice. Celebrated singers – Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao are captains of these six zonal teams.

The upcoming episode of the show is all set to leave the audience amazed by not just the extraordinary performances of all the six teams on board but also some interesting revelations made by the team captains, especially by the Mumbai Warriors captain, Kailash Kher. Right after his performance with his team members Rachit and Irfan to the song ‘Yuhin Chala Chal Rahi’, Kailash happened to recall a very interesting anecdote from the time spent with AR Rahman at his place in Chennai.

Reminiscing the old days Kailash said “I lived in Chennai for 3-4 years and I must say staying with A R Rahman my career bloomed. I used to eat Amma’s (A R Rahman’s mother) handmade cooked food and then we would record songs all night. I remember the time during ‘Teri Deewani’ song when I was struggling, I didn’t come to Mumbai to sing songs in movies, but I came to make my own album. People made me wait for 6-8 months, they used to tell me ‘This is not the kind of voice we are looking for, it’s not a ‘hero’ kind of voice. Having said that, god graced me with my first Bollywood song ‘Allah Ke Bande’ and look at the irony, the ‘hero’ in the song was me. My second song ‘Al Maddath Maula’ was from Mangal Pandey movie and I too, featured in the song.”

While Kailash Kher entertained the audience to the fullest, Nikhita Gandi too shared an interesting incident around how she used to skip ragging from seniors by singing Kailash Kher’s ‘Teri Deewani’ song in front of them during her college days.

While members of the team are all set to enlighten the audience with their fascinating tales, the Bengal Tigers captains Shaan and Akriti Kakkar will leave the audience mesmerized with their rendition of songs like ‘Dil Chahta Hain’, ‘Yaaron Dosti’ and ‘Mustafa Mustafa’. The performances by the other teams will make for yet another melodic and spectacular episode.

