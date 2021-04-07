India’s leading talent management agency KWAN evolves and restructures into “The Collective Artists Network”

The entertainment industry is constantly changing and a recent development comes from India’s leading talent management agency as the Vijay Subramaniam led KWAN and his leadership team have decided to evolve and restructure KWAN into the “The Collective Artists Network” for driving the next chapter of their business.

The agency, a platform known for adapting to popular culture and talent, has undertaken structural changes within. It also handles most of the prominent personalities of the industry and its other spheres.

With the present pandemic scenario, the company’s promising verticals – Big Bang Social (its tech platform for influencer marketing ), content packaging for features and shows along with BGBNG Music have shown great promise and business growth. With a bouquet of clients onboard, the agency has grown manifolds in representing quantity and quality, both.

Vijay Subramaniam, Group CEO and Co-founder of the Collective Artists Network, has been a key driver for the company since its inception and has been at the helm of the company’s expansion into different business verticals. With a keen eye on emerging trends and the future of the business – he strongly feels that they are defined by pop-culture and metamorphosing with the changing times where the new identity will only take them to greater heights.

Vijay shares, “The Collective Artists Network is an apt articulation of what we are and what we relentlessly want to be. For the last few years my partners and I at KWAN have successfully strived to build a community of creative professionals across the country and beyond and while doing that we have also built India’s largest company in our space. With a keen eye on the future and strong organisational capacity we have set our sights on higher goals with an even greater amibition to power numerous dreams. With my restructured leadership and my team at The Collective Artists Network we want to create the most robust mechanism of enabling and empowering the creative talent of this country. We pledge to deliver. "

As the new identity rightly suggests, it represents a myriad range of talents and businesses which includes actors, comedians, musicians, directors, writers, producers, social media influencers, athletes and more.

Venturing into new verticals, in 2020, during the lockdown, they fast tracked the launch of Big Bang Social social- their social influencer platform to capitalise on the digital boom that was brought in with the pandemic along with their business of packaging content for films and OTT. Earlier in 2019 with global music giant Sony Music and KWAN announced a strategic joint venture to launch a new-age pop label, Big Bang Music. The 50-50 joint venture leverages Sony Music’s expertise in the music business and global reach and KWAN’s leadership in artist management and relationships with talent, brands and promoters.

