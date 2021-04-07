Shefali Shah, Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana receive first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Actors Shefali Shah, Renuka Shahane, and Ashutosh Rana have revealed that they have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Amid the pandemic, the rollout of the vaccine has happened in the country for senior citizens and for people above 45 years of age.

Shefali Shah took to Instagram to share the picture after getting the vaccine. She wrote, "Got my vaccine! Did u? Must do…" She further wrote, 'side effects song' inspired by the song You're the One That I Want from the classic Grease, "The side effects song (Composed and created by @pallavisymons): I got chills, they're multiplying! From this vaccine, they're supplying. I shivered and burned, tossed and turned. All night through-hoo… But oh my heart's still set on 2!! (Must sing and read this. Must)."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

Bollywood actors and couple Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana also got vaccinated. The actress the medical staff on Tuesday after receiving the first dose and wrote in Marathi, "Today we took the vaccine's first dose. Get the vaccine, wear a mask, maintain social media, and sanitize your hands."

BKC कोविड लसीकरण केंद्राच्या उत्तम सेवेसाठी @mybmc @CMOMaharashtra @PMOIndia व कोविड लसीकरण केंद्राच्या सर्व वैद्यकीय चिकित्सकांचे, परिचारिकांचे विशेष आभार ???????? आज आम्ही लसिकरणाचा पहिला डोस घेतला. लसीकरण करून घ्या व आवर्जून मास्क लावा, सामाजिक अंतर ठेवा व हात सॅनिटाईझ करत रहा ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/TGHyAN7Kd7

— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) April 6, 2021

ALSO READ: Shefali Shah’s maiden directorial project Someday selected for 51st Annual USA Film Festival

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results