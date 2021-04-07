Christina Aguilera To Matt: You’re Still The One!

Nobody thought it would last. Back in 2010 when freshly divorced Christina Aguilera was filming Burlesque with Cher, a cute, twenty-something set assistant caught her eye. She flirted, and before you knew it they were having long after-work phone conversations. These evolved into lunches, then actual dates. Matthew Rutler couldn’t believe his luck. Christina was a major celebrity. But she had no problem dating an aspiring young guy and their romance developed at a rate that must have alarmed his parents, and surprised everyone else. But it lasted. In 2014, when Christina was pregnant with their daughter Summer, Matthew proposed, but they never made it legal. Christina REALLY got lucky. Matthew has always been there for her and he loves his and her kids. HE was a real catch and Christina often reminds him of that with public declarations of love. We didn’t realize he’s partner in a successful business of his own now- the online celebrity class site MasterClass. So this improbable romance turned into a rock solid relationship. Who would have guessed?

Above, Christina took Matt to The Nice Guy on his birthday Monday

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

