Kim Kardashian: Don’t Give Up Ice Cream – Wear Skims!

Newly minted billionaire Kim Kardashian opened her first pop-up Skims shop at The Grove today. She wasn’t there in person so the turnout was mild, but it IS interesting that she had a Skims ice cream vendor there. Isn’t it odd to combine indulgent ice cream with undergarments that squeeze you in to look thinner? Maybe SKIMS wearers don’t have to worry about adding a pound or two. Seems like it would have made more sense to provide some kind of healthy drink or snack. Kim hints she’s aiming to introduce shapewear for MEN – we are fascinated to see THAT happen! We can’t help but wonder what women wearing SKIMS sculpting bodysuits do when they have to use the bathroom…

Photo credit: BACKGRID USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results