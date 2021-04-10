Janhvi Kapoor turns island girl in latest pictures from the Maldives

After returning from her trip to Los Angeles, Janhvi Kapoor headed to the Maldives for a shoot after wrapping her work commitments in Mumbai. The picturesque location of Maldives has become Bollywood stars' go-to vacation destination now. Ever since Janhvi landed in the island country, she has been posting stunning pictures of herself.
On Friday, Janhvi shared a couple of pictures of herself dressed in a floral print bikini. With her hair tied in a plait, the actress is definitely giving out the tropical vibes in these pictures. "Island girl," she captioned the post.
Janhvi returned to the city on Friday from her Maldives trip. On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl. She recently wrapped Good Luck Jerry. Her next project is Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.
