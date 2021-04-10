Cinema halls in Andhra Pradesh vandalised after shows of Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab get cancelled

Pawan Kalyan's long awaited film Vakeel Saab hit the theatres on April 9. While fans of the actors were eager to catch the first show of the movie, there were some untoward incidents at certain cinema theaters. Alleged fans of Pawan Kalyan went on a rampage destroying cinema theatres when certain early benefit shows were cancelled and some other disruptions caused delay in the film screening.

In Jogulamba Gadwal in Telangana, a group of maskless people were seen breaking doors, windows at Srinivas theatres as the first show was stopped midway due to satellite issues. The show was resumed after the sorting out the technical glitch.

In Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, multiple theatres witnessed stone pelting when the scheduled benefit show was cancelled. In another place in Andhra Pradesh, fans staged a protest in front of the local MLA's house demanding screening of the benefit show of the movie.

Starring Pawan Kalyan, Vakeel Saab is directed by Sriram Venu. The film is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink. The film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla. Vakeel Saab also marks the comeback of Pawan Kalyan on screen after a gap of three years.

