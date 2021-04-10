Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an adorable picture of Taimur engaging in some lockdown yoga

The first weekend lockdown in Maharashtra is here. The state government has asked all citizens to stay indoors till 7 am on Monday. No outdoor activities are allowed over the weekends in the state in view of the rising COVID-9 cases.

On Saturday morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of what her little Taimur is upto at home during the weekend lockdown. In the picture shared by Bebo, Taimur can be seen stretching while lying on a Yoga mat. "Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap… You'll never know," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child in February this year. While Kareena often shares pictures of Taimur on her Instagram feed, she has refrained from sharing pictures of her second born.

