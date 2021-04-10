Mira Kapoor shares her ‘Millennial Mom Fail’ moment; Shahid Kapoor reacts

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most popular and adored couples of Bollywood. On Friday, Mira shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen talking about her "Millennial Mom Fail" moment.
In the video, Mira said how she has been looking for her make-up sponge only to find it half broken inside her son Zain's empty inflated swimming pool. She showed the disfigured make-up sponge on camera and said, "It was my son". #Kidshappen Has this happened to any of you or am I the only one? #millenialmomfail #shithappens," she wrote in the caption of the post.
Meanwhile, two days back, Mira had shared another video where she said that she will be practicing modern-day fasting for a seasonal cleanse. Shahid's comment n the video won hearts as he wrote, "Why would someone that pretty even need a cleanse?".
