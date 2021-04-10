Mira Kapoor shares her ‘Millennial Mom Fail’ moment; Shahid Kapoor reacts

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most popular and adored couples of Bollywood. On Friday, Mira shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen talking about her "Millennial Mom Fail" moment.

In the video, Mira said how she has been looking for her make-up sponge only to find it half broken inside her son Zain's empty inflated swimming pool. She showed the disfigured make-up sponge on camera and said, "It was my son". #Kidshappen Has this happened to any of you or am I the only one? #millenialmomfail #shithappens," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Shahid Kapoor who often drops in comments on Mira's post had something to say about this too. "I'm so happy he is filling in for me and keeping you entertained," he wrote in the comment section.

Meanwhile, two days back, Mira had shared another video where she said that she will be practicing modern-day fasting for a seasonal cleanse. Shahid's comment n the video won hearts as he wrote, "Why would someone that pretty even need a cleanse?".

