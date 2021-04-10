Sunny Leone flaunts the diamond necklace gifted to her by husband Daniel Weber on their 10th anniversary

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber celebrated their 10th anniversary on Friday. On the occasion, Daniel gifted a diamond necklace to Sunny.

Sunny took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her flaunting the gorgeous diamond necklace. “Thank you so much @dirrty99 for showering me with diamonds for our anniversary. Truly a dream!! 10yrs of marriage and 13yrs of spending our lives together!! Who would ever have ever imagined that one conversation about a promise of an amazing life together, we would be where we are today! Love you!," she wrote along with the video.

On Friday, Sunny had shared a picture with Daniel to wish him on their anniversary. "Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love! I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days. You are my rock and my hero! Love you baby!!” her caption read.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber who met in Las Vegas got married on April 9, 2011. The couple is parents to three children- a daughter Nisha and twin sons Asher and Noah.

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone grooves to ‘Nadiyon Paar’ as she goes from casuals to glam in latest Instagram reel

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results