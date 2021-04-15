Nora Fatehi’s orange one-shoulder midi bodycon dress will spruce up your summer closet

Actress Nora Fatehi is a diva and there’s no doubt in it. She has been working non-stop and stepped out on Wednesday for work.

The actress was snapped by the paparazzi as she was all set for her last shoot before lockdown 2.O commenced at night in Maharashra. Nora Fatehi was looking all summer ready in an orange one-shoulder midi dress. ‘

The dress featured ruffle design on it which she paired with white pumps. Keeping up her hair all tied in half top pony and makeup all natural, our slayer was looking as always bright and beautiful.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will next star in Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.

