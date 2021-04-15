Delhi Crime: Sudhanshu Saria begins scripting Season 3 of the Netflix show

While Season 2 of the highly acclaimed Delhi Crime franchise on Netflix awaits telecast, the globally lauded show has already gone into Season 3. Sudhanshu Saria the writer-director of the acclaimed film LOEV has been brought in as one of the writers for Season 3 of Delhi

Crime.

An actor from the series told me, “We’ve shot and completed Season 2 of Delhi Crime. Season 3 is now being written. It will go into production in couple of months.” The hardhitting outstanding first season of Delhi Crime dealt with the brutal gang rape and murder of Nirbhaya. The second and third seasons of Delhi Crime are also based on real-life crimes, though they may not be sourced out of Delhi.

Is the second season of Delhi Crime being held back by Netflix to clean out the more controversial visuals and dialogues?

“Not at all,” a Delhi Crime actor tells me. “The new government guidelines on what we can’t show are not applicable to our show. We are not going into religion and politics. Crime is fine.”

