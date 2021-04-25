The latest rager, ‘Seeti Maar’, the first track of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, to release on Monday

The trailer of one of the most awaited films of the year, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, landed on April 22, and the reception of the same was nothing short of grand. It was expectedly one of the top trending subjects of discussion all over social media in the country.

Ever since the trailer released, audiences in general and Salman Khan fans, in particular, have been jonesing for more and more peeks into the songs of the film. The trailer gave a glimpse of one of the tracks from the film titled 'Seeti Maar' and even though the audience got to hear just a little bit of the actual song, it has been quite a rage, with quirky versions made by the audiences popping all over social media.

The song is officially releasing on Monday and the makers recently released a poster of the song, exhibiting a silhouette of Disha's still from the number. The anticipation sure seems to be growing by the moment. 'Seeti Maar' is the first song of the film to be released. Going by what we could hear in the trailer, this particular track seems to be quite an energetic dance number. It should be a treat to watch and listen to, considering the fact that the dance number features Salman Khan himself alongside Disha Patani. Given the kind of response the trailer and the 'Seeti Maar' cameo have been receiving so far from the masses, it seems the track will land straight on the top of the music charts and end up being a party anthem.

The music of the track has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and Shabbir Ahmad is the lyricist. Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur are the vocalists. Shaikh Jani Basha is the choreographer of this peppy dance number.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial)

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZeePlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

ALSO READ: From Tiger Shroff to Suniel Shetty, celebrities applaud the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results