Rhea Chakraborty opens her Instagram DM to offer COVID related help; says tough times call for unity

With India recording over 3 lakh COVID cases each day, more and more people are turning towards social media to seek help for medical supplies. With the healthcare system overburdened, affected people are turning to netizens across the country to help them. People with large following on social media are using their accounts to amplify these requests. Now, actress Rhea Chakraborty has offered to do her bit to tackle the second wave.

Rhea said that she has opened dher DM and will be amplifying the requests coming her way. Taking to her Instagram stories, Rhea wrote, "Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can… Small help or big help, help is help… Dm me if I can help in any way… will try my best… take care, be kind… Love and strength.”

Rhea has largely stayed away from social media after the demise of her boyfriend late actor Sushant Singh Rajut last year. She was subjected to massive public scrutiny after she was accused of abetment of suicide by Rajput's family. She is currently being interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

