Twinkle Khanna shares video of daughter Nitara pointing out mistakes in a book and says she may become a copy editor

On the occasion of World Book Day, actor and author Twinkle Khanna marked the day with a video of her eight-year-old daughter reading author Roald Dahl's The BFG. In the video, the little one is pointing out the spelling mistakes in the book.

In the video, Nitara is heard saying, "Roald Dahl makes a lot of spelling mistakes. Look, here is one." She then read out how the word ‘written’ has been spelt as ‘Ritten’ in the book.

“On World Book Day, here’s to all the little readers out there. On the other hand, though someone may just have a future as a copy editor, Dahl’s ‘spelling mistakes’ are deliberate in this case:) #readmore #worldbookday," Twinkle captioned the video

Twinkle often shares pictures and videos featuring her daughter Nitara. A month ago, she had shared an adorable picture with Nitara where Twinkle has embraced her daughter. In the post, Twinkle spoke about the perfectly imperfect way of parenting.

