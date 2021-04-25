Dilip Joshi pens an emotional message after Amit Mistry’s demise; says our trio is broken

After the demise of actor Amit Mistry, actor Dilip Joshi took to his social media handle to share an emotional message recalling their times together. He also shared old pictures featuring him and Amit Mistry along with Sumeet Raghavan.
Dilip Joshi, Sumeet Raghavan, and Amit had worked together in a show called Shubh Mangal Savdhan (2004). Sharing old pictures, he wrote, "Our trio’s broken today. But the memories will always stay with me. Will miss Amit and his wisecracks more than I can say. He was a lovely man, a treat to work with and a delight to watch in action. Never thought I’d be writing something like this for him. May his soul achieve sadgati, and may God give us the strength to cope with such a huge loss.”
Amit, 47, was at his Andheri residence when he breathed his last. The actor's manager said that on Friday morning he woke up, had his breakfast and even exercised before he suffered a cardiac arrest. The actor did not have any underlying medical condition.
