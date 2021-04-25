Annu Kapoor appeals to the rich and famous to not post their vacation pictures as the world suffers with pandemic

India as we know is facing the worst of the second wave of the COVID-19 wave. The country, presently, is reporting more than 3 lakh cases daily with thousands dying each day. The healthcare system is also running out of medical supplies to support patients. Amidst this crisis, several have questioned the role of celebrities in helping people in this time of need.

Over the last couple of months, Maldives has become a favourite destination among the Indian celebrities to head out for a vacation. However, a couple of days back when actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted heading to the Maldives, they were called out by netizens for showing off their privilege when the country is facing a crisis.

Many people took to social media asking celebrities to not show off their privilege. Actor Annu Kapoor, too, recently took to his social media handle and appealed to all the rich and famous people to not post their pictures of them holidaying as the world suffers.

“I humbly appeal to rich and famous from all walks of life and media not to post their pictures vacationing at exotic locations while the most of the world suffers with pandemic किसी को जला के मज़लूमों की बद्दुआ क्यों लेना ?,” he wrote.

— ANNU KAPOOR (@annukapoor_) April 23, 2021

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, too, lashed out at celebrities posting their luxury pictures in the face of adversity. “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. …Logon ke pass khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharm karo,” he said.

