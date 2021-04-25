“Amit Mistry could play anything,” says Raj Nidimoru

The sudden death of actor Amit Mistry, the actor who could play almost anything and anybody has left co-directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK in a state of shock. Speaking hours after the tragedy Raj said, “Amit was currently working with us in a period web series. He had a prominent role in it. Would he have to be replaced? I don’t know! Right now our mind is numb. We are still trying to come to terms with his death.”

The versatile Amit Mistry was a part of several Raj-DK films. Raj recalls, “Right from 99 which we directed in 2009, we cast Amit repeatedly. He was in Shor In The City. Also in our big commercial film The Gentleman. We wanted him in Go Goan Gone. But we mutually agreed that the role offered to him did not suit him. So he opted out of Go Goan Gone. But we always tried to accommodate him in all our films. He was a brilliant actor, and so underrated.”

The series he was currently shooting for Raj-DK stars Amit Mistry with Pankaj Tripathy, Kunal Khemu and Patralekha. It is directed the Tumbadd director Rahi Anil Barve. Whether Mistry’s role can be salvaged or does it have to be scrapped? We will know soon enough.

