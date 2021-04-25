Arjun Kapoor calls Varun Dhawan the shirtless wonder of Juhu; shares hilarious birthday video

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's friendship goes way beyond their film career. Today, on Varun's birthday, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a hilarious video to wish him. Calling him a shirtless wonder, Arjun shared a video compiling shirtless pictures and videos of Dhawan. The video also included a picture from his Haldi ceremony earlier this year. He also added the song ‘Jungle Jungle baat chali hai’ to the video.

Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, “To the shirtless wonder of Juhu, Happy Birthday! @varundvn”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Soon after he shared the post, Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Maniesh Paul, Aparshakti Khurana laughed in the comment section.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan recently wrapped the Arunachal Pradesh schedule of his upcoming film Bhediya. The actor along with Kriti Sanon was shooting for the film in the North East state since earlier this year.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the film Sardar Ka Grandson which will be released on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan shares Malaika Arora’s breathing exercises tutorial says it is really helpful

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results