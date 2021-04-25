Netflix releases first look of Ewan McGregor and Krysta Rodriguez from Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series Halston 

Netflix, on April 23, released the first look images of Ryan Murphy's upcoming series Halston starring Ewan McGregor in the title role as fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick. The first look pretty much is Andy Warhol-inspired polaroid themed which features Halston and his entourage.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the series "follows Halston as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status, and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, the 1970s and '80s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself."

Actress Krysta Rodriguez stars as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as jewelry designer Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as corporate giant David Mahoney, Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, David Pittu takes the role of the fashion illustrator Joe Eula, Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Vera Farmiga as Adele, Sullivan Jones as a buyer for Alexander department store Ed Austin, and Kelly Bishop as fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert.

Daniel Minahan serves as the limited series director.

