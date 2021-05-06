Sourabh Raaj Jain aka Lord Krishna shares heartfelt note as Mahabharat to re-airs on Star Plus

The epic tale of Mahabharat aired on Star Plus from September 2013 to August 2014 for approximately a year. The show got a goof following. Last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the nation and all the shoots were suspended, Star Plus decided to re-air Mahabharat during lockdown to keep the audience entertained. After it aired, it crossed all the bars of TRP making it a timeless classic of all time.

Now, when the nation is witnessing the second wave of Covid-19, Star Plus has decided to re-air Mahabharat again. Seeing the amount of love the show is receiving from the audience, actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who played the character of Lord Krishna, took to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt letter dedicated to the audience.

Sourabh wrote, "I've genuinely lost a track of numbers and I guess that's a good thing….big Thanks to all of you for making our Mahabharat timeless. It is back on screen one more time and if you haven't seen it or even if you have and you want to watch it again, join us in this journey once again as we take you back to the learning’s which are as relevant in current times as it was then and along with it entertain you as well!"

Sourabh Raaj Jain expressed his gratitude in the post and also appealed to watch it as it takes us back to the life lessons which are as relevant in the current times.

