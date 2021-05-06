Sourabh Raaj Jain aka Lord Krishna shares heartfelt note as Mahabharat to re-airs on Star Plus

The epic tale of Mahabharat aired on Star Plus from September 2013 to August 2014 for approximately a year. The show got a goof following. Last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the nation and all the shoots were suspended, Star Plus decided to re-air Mahabharat during lockdown to keep the audience entertained. After it aired, it crossed all the bars of TRP making it a timeless classic of all time.
Now, when the nation is witnessing the second wave of Covid-19, Star Plus has decided to re-air Mahabharat again. Seeing the amount of love the show is receiving from the audience, actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who played the character of Lord Krishna, took to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt letter dedicated to the audience.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sourabh Raaj Jain (@sourabhraaj.jain)
Sourabh Raaj Jain expressed his gratitude in the post and also appealed to watch it as it takes us back to the life lessons which are as relevant in the current times.
