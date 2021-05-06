Stranger Things 4 eerie teaser features Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven; marks the return of Dr. Martin Brenner

The first eerie teaser of Stranger Things 4 is here. It's been 15 months since the last teaser was released and the production was halted amid the pandemic. Netflix, on May 6, released a new glimpse from the upcoming season.

The teaser focuses on the return of Dr. Martin Brenner, played by Matthew Modine. The scene is set in the Hawkins National Laboratory where he is training and experimenting on children with psychokinetic abilities, including Eleven, who addresses him Papa. The camera stops at the end of the teaser, the focus is on the door with the numerical 11 written on it. Dr. Brenner, whose face is not shown, asks, “Are you listening, Eleven?”. This very moment Eleven played by Millie Bobby Brown opens her eyes.

It is unclear at the moment whether Eleven is using her abilities to track Dr. Brenner or it is a dream. While it was rumoured he died in Season 1, the makers of the show confirmed that Dr. Brenner was very much alive. The premiere date is yet to be announced.

