Twinkle Khanna praises X-Men star James McAvoy for urging fans to help India amid COVID crisis

Author Twinkle Khanna has been actively sharing information on COVID resources and arranging and donating medical supplies amid the COVID crisis in India. She recently took to her social media handle and praised actor James McAvoy for requesting his fans to help India deal with the second wave of COVID-19.

Twinkle Khanna said that even though the Scottish actor may not have the telepathic superpowers of his X-Men avatar Professor X, he has something almost as great-empathy. Twinkle reposted the video of McAvoy where he is seen urging his fans to help and support India. Sharing McAvoy's video, she wrote, “A big thank you to @jamesmcavoyrealdeal for helping @daivikfoundation with this cause. In real life James may not have his X-men alter ego, Charles Xavier’s telepathic powers but he has something almost as great, empathy.”

In the video, McAvoy highlighted the shortage of oxygen in the country and spoke about the Daivik Foundation which is arranging oxygen concentrators and supplying the same to India. He requested people to contribute to foundation and shared the details of the same in the caption.

