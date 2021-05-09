Malaika Arora reveals she always wanted a daughter with whom she could share her things

Malaika Arora who recently made a guest appearance of the reality show Super Dancer: Chapter 4 said that she always wished to have a daughter with whom she could share her things. She expressed the same after watching a performance by contestant Florina Gogoi. Impressed by her performance, Malaika took the six-year-old in her arms and spoke about wanting a daughter.
“Main tumhe ghar leke jaun kya? I have a son at home… For a long time, I have been saying, ‘kaash meri ek beti bhi hoti’. I have such beautiful shoes and clothes, and no one is there to wear them,” Malaika said after the performance. She also asked Florina for a hug and kiss.
Malaika has a son Arhaan with former husband Arbaaz Khan.
