Take style cues from Bollywood celebrities to infuse comfort and colour in your close

The second lockdown has led to work from home again for many. The meetings are virtual and people need to look presentable. Here are a few ways in which you can use dressing up and styling as a way to escape from the monotony and give yourself the much needed break!

FIND NEW PIECES

Every morning after a shower, pick out pieces you'd not wear otherwise and style them with something comfy. This will help you style funky pieces, uplift your mood and also dig out some memories making you feel better almost instantly. Pick out pieces that are out of fashion or too risqué for you to don otherwise – your animal printed pieces, wild graphic prints, tank tops and neons!

BRIGHT COLOURS AND PRINTS

Studies prove that the way you dress and the colours you wear often seem to be a testimony to how you've been feeling. Pick out bright colours like orange, pink, yellow instead of blacks and greys. Style pop colours, it'll help you feel better as you incorporate more colour in your dressing and will gradually lift your spirits.

FLOWY SILHOUETTES

Instead of being clad in your sweatshirts and pajamas, try picking flowly silhouettes to beat the heat when you go to pick up your essentials or for your grocery run. Find pieces you'd wear for summers and don them for family calls, calls with friends and for running a few errands.

ACTIVE/GYM WEAR-

Take some time out from your day and try being active and productive. Practice yoga, play some sport, try out dance routines or do a short workout routine to help you feel motivated. Make full use of your active wear to get you pumped up and prepped for your summer shred.

IT'S NEVER TOO BAD TO BE FANCY

Plan out virtual meetings with your friends and loved ones or plan something special on a Friday evening with family and friends! Bring out your glam pieces for your Friday night dinner or a Zoom birthday, put on some bling and plaster a bold lip colour to set the vibe right. Create a fun environment around you to make yourself feel positive.

You don't need find reasons to dress up and feel good! Take the smallest of occasions to ditch your pajamas and don your favourite outfit, even if it is to just go to living room and binge watch! Don't get us wrong, we love the pajama Life but sometimes dressing up just infuses the much needed fun vibe and positivity to get us charged up! Get the fashionista in you riled up and style your favorite pieces and enjoy the glam life while you maintain social distancing, stay at home, stay safe and double mask up whenever you leave your house!

