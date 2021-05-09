Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande feature in a Bengali textbook for children

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Ankita Lokhande have featured in a Bengali textbook. The picture is from their 2009 television serial Pavitra Rishta. The book also has a few questions and answers on parenthood, family, and children.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the Bengali text book featuring the image of Sushant and Ankita. “Another primary bangla textbook published our beloved @itsSSR’s pic, to depict a family a father figure. @withoutthemind @divinemitz look at this.I am so proud of him. Clearly shows that our education board also feels he is the best,” the Twitter user wrote, sharing a picture from the textbook where Susant and Ankita are seen posing with their onscreens child.

Another primary bangla textbook published our beloved @itsSSR ’s pic, to depict a family a father figure. @withoutthemind @divinemitz look at this.I am so proud of him. Clearly shows that our education board also feels he is the best. pic.twitter.com/hiyT1giMap

— Smita GLK Parikh – SSR???????????????? (@smitaparikh2) May 5, 2021

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput were thrilled to see their favourite stars' photo being used to impart education on family values.

Meanwhile, in April, Sushant had found a special mention on The Memoriam gallery on the Oscars website. Sushant's portrait was displayed on the page, along with his profession: 'Actor'.

Sushant passed away in June 2020. He was found dead in his apartment. His family had accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide. Sushant's death is currently being investigated by three central agencies- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ALSO READ: Shashank director denies in Delhi HC to the film being based on Sushant Singh Rajput

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results