Nora Fatehi does the Vaathi Coming hookstep along with Dance Deewane 3 contestants

Nora Fatehi who is currently one of the judges of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 has become the latest celebrity to dance to the tunes of the hit song ‘Vaathi Coming’. In the latest promo of the upcoming episode, Nora is seen shaking a leg with the contestants of the show.

Colors TV shared a promo of the episode where Nora dances at ‘Vaathi Coming’. The hit song composed by Anirudh Ravichander has been picturised on Thalapathy Vijay for the film Master.

“Ready, Set, Vaathi Coming!! Jabb dilon mei ho dance, toh Dance ki Deewangi toh chayegi hi! Nora aur humaare contestants ki jabardast dance masti! #DanceDeewane3, Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. #DD3 #DanceMachayenge #MaaSpecial #Vaathicoming (sic),” captioned the makers sharing the video.

The popularity of the song was such that several film celebrity and even cricketers had danced to the tunes of the song and uploaded videos of the same.

