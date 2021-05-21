Aahana Kumra keeps it elegant in red salwar suit

Actress Aahana Kumra, who was last seen in Khuda Haafiz, is really enjoying her lockdown days. It looks like she likes being around the pool.

Recently the actress was seen enjoying the weather of Mumbai and was posing all happily. In her recent pictures, the actress was donning a red kurta set which she adorned with fawn pants and pinkish dupatta from the hemming bird latest collection worth Rs. 4,000.

She accessorised the outfit with pair of golden earrings and golden kolhapuri sandals; she kept her makeup subtle and hair open as she posed all happily.

On the work front, Aahana Kumra was last seen in a movie Khuda Haafiz which was released on an OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

