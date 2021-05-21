Avneet Kaur opts for trendy pastel makeup look which is perfect for every occasion

Internet sensation and Television actress Avneet Kaur have a huge fan following on all her social media platforms. The former Dance India Dance Lil’ Champs participant is known for her dance moves and her style but this time we have something more for her fans.

Recently, the star took to Instagram to share few pictures of herself where she tried a new makeup look and we are impressed. The actress opted for two-toned pastel shades for her eyes as she used soft pink for her eyelids to give it a touch of smokey and opted purple for her lower line.

This is one of the trendiest makeup looks. To complete the look, she went all powder blue with her eye corners; this whole look just gave us unicorn vibes. She went with minimal base and pink lips and also added a charming element by keeping her curly hair all open from the top.

On the work front, Avneet Kaur was last seen in music video ‘Kinne Saalon Baad’ alongside Rohan Mehra which was released in March 2021.

