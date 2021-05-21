Rare Throwback: When Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai performed to SRK and Kajol’s song Tujhe Dekha Toh

Apart from a cameo in Mela, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has never shared the screen with Aamir Khan. The two are among the biggest stars of Bollywood but have never worked together in a full-fledged feature film. Although, they have shared the screen in commercials and have done world tours together back in the day. Now, an old video of Aamir and Aishwarya performing to an iconic song from the film Dilwale Dulhani Le Jayenge is doing the rounds.

In the throwback video, Aishwarya and Aamir are seen getting into the shoes of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan as they perform to the song ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh’ from the 1995 film DDLJ.

Check out:

The live stage show was held in Miami, USA. Twinkle Khanna, Akshaye Khanna, and Rani Mukerji were also a part of the tour. Aishwarya and Aamir also danced to the classic song ‘Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua’ on the show.

Check out:

