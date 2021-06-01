Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s Bhoot Police sold to Star Network for Rs. 60 crores – Details revealed

Recently, it was revealed that the horror-comedy, Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam will take a direct to digital route with a premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The development was even confirmed by the producer, Ramesh Taurani, and one now awaits an official announcement from the team of Disney+ Hotstar. Before the announcement is made, Bollywood Hungama has got some inside details about the deal structure of Bhoot Police.

An informer tells Bollywood Hungama, “The satellite and digital rights of Bhoot Police have been sold to Star Network for a sum in the range of Rs. 60 to 65 crores as compared to the budget of Rs 40 crores. With this deal, the producer, Ramesh Taurani, has made an easy table profit in the range of Rs. 20 to 25 crore with some more income expected from the sale or exploitation of music and other rights.”

In the deal, the digital rights of Bhoot Police have been valued in the range of Rs. 45 crores, whereas the satellite rights have fetched Rs. 15 to 20 crores from Star Network. “Being a horror-comedy featuring reasonably big names, Bhoot Police is expected to do well even on television. Hence, Star Network has got blanket rights around Rs. 60 crore mark,” the informer added.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama before, Disney+ Hotstar had acquired the digital rights of Akshay Kumar horror-comedy, Laxmii for a sum of Rs, 90 crore, spending around Rs. 45 crore more for the satellite rights, resulting in a blanket deal of Rs. 135 crores.

Apart from Bhoot Police, Star Network has also acquired the Priyadarshan comedy, Hungama 2 starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, and Meezaan Jaffrey. We would soon bring out the financial structure and deal of the producer Venus with the streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar too.

