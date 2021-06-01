Rohan Mehra reacts to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Karan Mehra’s arrest

On Tuesday morning, reports of television actor Karan Mehra getting arrested following a complaint by his wife Nisha Rawal were everywhere. Now, actor Rohan Mehra who played Karan's on-screen son in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has reacted to the news and said that he was shocked to hear about the arrest and the complaint against him.

Rohan said that in the five years he has known Karan, he never even raised his voice. Rohan further said that even in a high-pressure environment like Bigg Boss, Karan was able to keep calm. Karan had participated in season 10 of the reality show along with Rohan.

While talking to an entertainment portal, Rohan added that he does not want to comment on the case but said that Karan has been a very good person in the past 5-6 years that he has known him. He said that Karan has been very respectful towards every person working on the sets of their show. Rohan who has worked with Karan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was his co-participant on Bigg Boss 10 said that he never saw him losing his temper or raising his voice on somebody.

Karan was arrested on the night of May 31 after his wife Nisha filed a complaint against him for allegedly assaulting her. According to the reports, Nisha filed a complaint against her husband following a domestic dispute, where Karan allegedly pushed her against the wall in which she hurt her head. On June 1, it was reported that Karan Mehra was granted bail by the police.

