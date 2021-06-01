Babil Khan shares throwback pictures with Sutapa Sikdar and Ayaan clicked by Irrfan Khan days before he passed away

The icon, Irrfan Khan, passed away in 2020 from prolonged battle with neuroendocrine tumor, which was diagnosed in 2018. But, his son Babil Khan often shares Irrfan Khan's memories with his followers.

Recently, Babil Khan shared more than a couple of photos on Instagram. The pictures feature Babil Khan, his brother Ayaan Khan and his mother Sutapa Sikdar. In the picture Ayaan, and his mother, Sutapa were seen giving a haircut to Babil. The nostalgic moments were captured by Irrfan Khan, a few days before his demise.

Alongside the post, Babil wrote, “In the very hopeful times baba would ask me if I’d let him cut my hair. But I was a teenager, I wish I would have Anyway a few days after I came back from university, Baba decided that Ayaan and Mamma were going to shave my head. (15th April 2020) @irrfan.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

On the professional front, Babil Khan is soon going to make his debut in the film industry with the upcoming Netflix original film Qala; produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan shares an emotional post remembering his late father

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results