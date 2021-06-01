Jennifer Aniston says returning to old set 17 years later in Friends: The Reunion was like ‘sucker punch in the heart’

Friends: Reunion was the most-awaited and a mega-hit reunion worldwide. The two-hour-long reunion special premiered on May 27 worldwide. It brought together the main cast members – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc at the recreated set.

The show took an emotional toll on every actor including Jennifer Aniston. In an interview on Gayle King's SiriusXM show, Gayle King in the House, Jennifer expressed her feeling about re-stepping on the set after 17 years. She said, “It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way. It was for all of us, I think. Even Courteney [Cox] we got tears out of! And I don't even know -—she's so, you know, not emotional.”

Aniston said in the show that she was not prepared just how meticulous those recreations would be for the reunion. She said, "We were very naive in what we were expecting,” adding, “down to the shelves and the little tchotchkes details."

“It was excitement," she recalled. "[Like] 'This is going to be so fun to walk onto the set and they're bringing all of the sets out from storage and putting it all back together.' We romanticized it.”

Jennifer Aniston spoke about filming the finale and recalled what it was like returning. “You also have to remember we haven't been there. In fact, the last time they were all there was when they filmed the finale. That time was a very specific time when we were saying goodbye to something that we didn't want to, we cared deeply about, but we knew it was the time to say goodbye," Aniston said. "Our lives were ahead of us. We had our future ahead of us. And it almost felt like time had stopped and we time traveled."

Friends aired from 1994 to 2004 on NBC. By the end of its 10-season run, the series was one of the highest-rated television shows and still runs on the top 10 worldwide.

On the professional front, Jennifer Antison is currently working in The Morning Show Season 2.

