Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur makes a splash in graphic jumpsuit and mustard sneakers

Indian Television actress and internet sensation Ashnoor Kaur is ruling hearts of millions since she was quite young. Ashnoor is popular not only for her acting but also for her comfy style sense.

Recently, the actress posted few pictures of herself on her Instagram in which she was wearing an olive green printed jumpsuit. The jumpsuit featured various prints all over making the look completely fun and quirky.

To finish the look, actress accessorised it with pair of mustard sneakers and a black studded face mask. She then kept her makeup minimal and hair tied in a top bun.

On the work front, Ashnoor Kaur was last seen in a series Pari Hun Main which released on April 18 on Wow Originals.

