Tina Datta sets the internet on fire with her topless pictures, says ‘do what makes you comfortable’

TV actress Tina Datta, who essayed the role of Ichcha and Meethi in Colors TV's popular show Uttaran, has set the internet on fire with her latest bold photoshoot. The actress has gone topless in her latest pictures and has made jaws drop and heads turn in awe of her beauty.

Tina took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures where she was seen wearing a high-waist, multi-coloured bikini bottom. She styled her hair in wet look. She also wore nude make-up with a bronze highlighter on her face. Sharing the post, the actress wrote "Mind if I heat up the temperatures? I thought the new month deserves a change! P.S. This is a picture that was edited but I think if you are comfortable in your skin, its all ok….Remember do what makes you comfortable without worrying about what others think! @subisamuel @nidhikurda x @anusoru.”

After sharing the pictures, Tina has deactivated her comment section for this particular post.

