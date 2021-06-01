Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan showers her love on boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in latest pictures

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is totally smitten by her new boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and often posts pictures and videos with him. The 24-year-old made her relationship official recently on Instagram.
On the professional front, Ira Khan founded her company, Agatsu Foundation for mental health solutions.
