Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan showers her love on boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in latest pictures

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is totally smitten by her new boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and often posts pictures and videos with him. The 24-year-old made her relationship official recently on Instagram.

Recently, Ira made an adorable montage of moments she spent with her boyfriend Nupur and beautifully expressed her love for her dream boy. On Monday, she took to her Instagram and cherished it with a utopian video that emerged with beautiful moments of couple Ira and Nupur. The couple can be seen indulging in different activities like celebrating birthdays and romantic dinner dates, working out together, and enjoying champagne by the pool. Alongside the video, she captioned it, “You're my anchor. #love #dreamboy #hashtags feel stupid. I love you soo much, cutie!”

On the professional front, Ira Khan founded her company, Agatsu Foundation for mental health solutions.

