Dancer duo Piyush and Shazia recreate Sanjay Dutt’s iconic song ‘Aaila Re’, actor gets nostalgic

Over a vast career graph of 40 years, Sanjay Dutt has given some memorable characters and dance numbers. Recently, dancer duo Piyush and Shazia gave an ode to the song, 'Aaila Re', from Sanjay Dutt's movie, Jung.

Watch the video here –

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shazia Samji (@shaziasamji)

Seeing this, the actor got super nostalgic and gave a shoutout to the duo the instant he saw it, on social media account. Sharing the video on Instagram stories, Dutt shared, "Thank you for this @shaziasamji. It made me also nostalgic. God bless you!"

Sanjay Dutt is currently in Dubai, enjoying some downtime with his beloved family. He has Toolsidas Junior, Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2 in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: 23 Years Of Dushman: 7 facts of Sanjay Dutt and Kajol starrer that you may not know

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results