Milind Soman reveals he used to smoke 20-30 cigarettes a day; says it was tough to stop

Actor, model, and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is an absolute inspiration when it comes to fitness. However, there was once a time when Soman would smoke up to 30 cigarettes a day. Breaking that unhealthy habit was the toughest thing he had to do.

For Milind Soman, every May 31st which is marked World No Tobacco day is a personal celebration. Sharing a clip of him breaking a cigarette, Soman wrote, “Every 31st of May, World No Tobacco Day, is a celebration for me, and also a reminder of the stupidest thing I ever did – smoke!!”

“I started smoking at the age of 32, on the sets of Captain Vyom, a sci-fi TV series I was shooting at the time. There was no reason to start, just hanging out with people who smoked, trying it out and getting hooked. I got addicted really quickly and was soon smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day. Was tough to stop and took me a long, long time, but I was fortunate that I could. . . . I think i got off lightly. Probably because a lot of other good habits. Many are not so lucky,” shared Milind Soman.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Today at the age of 55, Milind Soman is a fitness inspiration to many. He, along with his wife Ankita Konwar regularly share their fitness videos and healthy diet.

ALSO READ: Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar show off their green produce in latest videos

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results