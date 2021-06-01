Milind Soman reveals he used to smoke 20-30 cigarettes a day; says it was tough to stop

Actor, model, and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is an absolute inspiration when it comes to fitness. However, there was once a time when Soman would smoke up to 30 cigarettes a day. Breaking that unhealthy habit was the toughest thing he had to do.
For Milind Soman, every May 31st which is marked World No Tobacco day is a personal celebration. Sharing a clip of him breaking a cigarette, Soman wrote, “Every 31st of May, World No Tobacco Day, is a celebration for me, and also a reminder of the stupidest thing I ever did – smoke!!”
Today at the age of 55, Milind Soman is a fitness inspiration to many. He, along with his wife Ankita Konwar regularly share their fitness videos and healthy diet.
