Ankita Lokhande shares a clip with Sushant Singh Rajput as Pavitra Rishta completes 12 years

TV Show Pavitra Rishta aired from 2009 to 2014. The show was quite popular and became a household name since then. Recently, the show has achieved another milestone as it completed 12 years glorious years. The show had Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput as main leads.

On the occasion of the show's 12th anniversary, Ankita shared a clip from the show featuring her and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on social media. Ankita took to her Instagram and shared a collection of photos and video clips from the show’s journey. The video began with the clip where Manav and Archana (their characters in the show) meet for the first time. The video then continues and show the photos of the show's journey in chronological order. While the title track of the show was playing in the background. In the end, the video has Sushant and Ankita meeting in heaven, denoting that their pair will be forever alive in the hearts of the audience.

Sharing the post, Ankita wrote "12 years of Pavitra rishta. 12Years!! Ohh, Yes Yes It's 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Time Flies Really Quickly. With more than 66 Awards #Pavitrarishta remains to be one of the most loved show on Indian Television. Here's to 12 glorious years of this iconic show. Which not only gave me Archana but love all across the globe and made me who I'm today. The story that celebrates joy of life, love, family and friendship. Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor for making me Archana and thank you to all the cast and crew. Thank you Maa and Paa for always supporting me.”

While the producer of the show, Ekta Kapoor also reposted Ankita’s post to her Instagram handle and wrote, “12 years n a million memories later. Pain love n angst makes this show d purest bond ever! #pavitrarishta u resurrected my career gave me life long bonds !Thankuuuuuu.”

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande feature in a Bengali textbook for children

