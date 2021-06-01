Pranitha Subhash gets married to Nithin Raju; reveals why she waited until after the wedding to announce

Actor Pranitha Subhash who predominantly appears in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil language films got married on May 30 in an intimate ceremony. She got married to businessman Nithin Raju in Bengaluru and announced the same through a note on Instagram. While the actor has not posted pictures from the wedding yet, glimpses from the intimate ceremony have made their way to social media.

After the wedding, Pranitha took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May 2021 in a very intimate ceremony. We are extremely sorry to not have informed you about the finalized date as up until the day before the wedding we were unsure about when the wedding will take place due the current Covid restrictions. We didn't want to put you through with the prolonged ambiguity about our wedding dates.”

“Please accept our sincere apologies as we would have liked nothing more than for our loved ones to be a part of our special day. You mean a lot to us and we hope to celebrate together when things get better,” she added.

While talking to a leading daily, Pranitha revealed that she had known Nithin for a long time and have a lot of common friends. The two decided to spend the rest of their lives together with the consent of their respective families. The couple had a simple wedding following all COVID protocols.

Meanwhile, Pranitha will soon be making her Bollywood debut. She has two films lined up- Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Shilpa Shetty-Paresh Rawal-starrer Hungama 2. Both the films will be skipping their theatrical release and will head for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+Hotstar.

