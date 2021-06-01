Huma Qureshi dons plunging neckline pantsuit and pairs it with a bold red lip

Huma Qureshi is currently promoting her web series Maharani. While the promotions are virtual, she is making a splash with her looks. Huma has played the role of a political leader.

For the promotions, Huma Qureshi was seen dressed in an all black power suit and looked stunning in the blazer with a plunging neckline sans shirt and flared pants. She accessorized this black ensemble with a bejewelled, stacked up chains with a huge blue stone at the end. She wore this black Budapest co-ord from Sunandini worth Rs. 9,500. She paired the look with black pumps, minimal fresh makeup and a bold red lip.

According to the synopsis of Maharani, “Illiterate yet wise enough to separate the wheat from the chaff, docile yet combative when danger looms large on her family, Rani Bharati is a woman with striking contrasts. Her life turns upside down following a decision her husband takes. From milking cows, making gobar upalas to standing by her family despite all odds, what lies ahead of her is a mystery that’s waiting to unfold.”

