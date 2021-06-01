Huma Qureshi dons plunging neckline pantsuit and pairs it with a bold red lip

Huma Qureshi is currently promoting her web series Maharani. While the promotions are virtual, she is making a splash with her looks. Huma has played the role of a political leader.
For the promotions, Huma Qureshi was seen dressed in an all black power suit and looked stunning in the blazer with a plunging neckline sans shirt and flared pants. She accessorized this black ensemble with a bejewelled, stacked up chains with a huge blue stone at the end. She wore this black Budapest co-ord from Sunandini worth Rs. 9,500. She paired the look with black pumps, minimal fresh makeup and a bold red lip.
