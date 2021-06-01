All The Wellness Products We Tried & Loved In May

The wellness team at Refinery29 gets to try a ton of really great stuff. So we highlight some our favorite products each month — the things that were so useful or so cool, we couldn't stop using them.

This month, we were reaching both for wellness products that helped us stay cooler in the climbing temperatures, and for products that helped us work up a sweat. Swipe through to check out our picks.

Ritual Essential Protein

"I love making protein smoothies as a healthy, filling snack or breakfast. As such, I've tried a bunch of different protein powders: Ones I picked up at Target, really fancy ones with IG-friendly branding, and everything in between. I was already a subscriber to Ritual's multivitamins, but when I tried their just-launched vanilla protein powder, it was truly love at first sip. The pea-based formula packs 20 grams of protein (and 0 grams of sugar!) per serving, and has a rich, vanilla-y flavor that doesn't taste artificial. In other words, it's perfect." — Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market Writer

Ritual Essential Protein Daily Shake 18+, $, available at Ritual

Brooks Running Method 5" Short Tight

"To be honest, I was always nervous about wearing bike shorts — I was afraid I wouldn't like the way they looked, and that they'd be too thin and unsupportive for me to actually enjoy moving around in. I finally tried this pair from Brooks and have been gladly proved wrong. They feel just like my favorite pair of workout leggings, only in short form. They even have pockets, which is by far my favorite feature on a good pair of bottoms. I'll definitely be wearing these all summer." — Elizabeth Gulino, Health & Wellness Writer

Brooks Method 5" Short Tight, $, available at Brooks Running

12 Can Mini Retro Beverage Cooler in Turquoise

"Moving from an apartment to a house comes with a lot of adjustments, including realizing that you now have to haul things up and down the stairs pretty regularly. That's why buying this mini-fridge — which is so small it fits right into my nightstand! — turned out to be such a good decision. I keep bottled coffee, flavored seltzer, and water in it, plus the occasional snack, and it holds about 12 cans or six regular-sized bottles. Being eight months pregnant, I don't necessarily want to make trips downstairs for water when I'm thirsty in the middle of the night (which is always), so it's great to have it right by the bed. Plus, just look how cute it is." — Natalie Gontcharova, Senior Politics Editor

Frigidaire Frigidaire Mini Fridge In Turquoise, $, available at Home Depot

Sakara Metabolism Super Bar

"This month, I drove four hours down to my parents' house to surprise my mom for Mother's Day. I'm convinced that these new Sakara protein bars (and a great road trip playlist) are what got me through the drive. They have an almost-bittersweet cocoa flavor that I really jive with, and each bar has 12 grams of plant protein and 10 grams of fiber to keep things moving. I can't say for sure if it does anything for my metabolism, but it makes for the best healthy snack ever." – KH

Sakara Life Metabolism Super Bar, $, available at Sakara

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen



"I always spend more time outside in the spring, and especially so this year when the warm weather coincided with me becoming fully vaccinated. My SPF needed an upgrade, so I tried out the renown Supergoop! and have fallen in love with their Unseen Sunscreen. It's invisible and though it feels very silky on the face at first, it becomes unnoticeable after a few minutes. It doesn't burn my eyes when I run with it on, and so far it's kept sunburns at bay too." — Mirel Zaman, Deputy Director of Lifestyle, Wellbeing, & Social Issues

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, $, available at DermStore

