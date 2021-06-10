Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey shares a hilarious horror video from the sets

Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the role of Vanraj Shah in Star Plus's popular drama Anupamaa, recently, shared a hilarious video. The show is currently shooting its track in Goa in bio-bubble format. The cast and crew of the show are leaving no stone unturned to have fun while shooting and in their off-time. They have been sharing a lot of photos and videos.

Sudhanshu Pandey took to his Instagram and dropped a video that has gone viral on the internet. In the video, Tassnim Sheikh, who plays Rakhi in the show, can be seen scaring Sudhanshu. The video starts with someone knocking on the door and Vanraj opens it but he cannot see anyone. It eventually happens for some more time and then gets back to his room and finds Rakhi Dave teasing him by calling "samdhi ji" with a candle in hand in the dark. She starts laughing and seeing her Vanraj gets scared and his moustache gets unglued. Sudhanshu's expressions seeing Rakhi's terror in the video made it even more hilarious.

The video was shot by Sudanshu's onscreen daughter-in-law Nidhi Shah while it was edited by his onscreen son Paras Kalnawat.

