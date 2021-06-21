BTS drops chaotic karaoke version of chart-topping single ‘Butter’ on World Music Day 2021

It's time to 'get it, let it, roll!' South Korean group BTS is basking in the glory of their second English single 'Butter' thriving atop on Billboard Hot 100 chart for three consecutive weeks. The GRAMMY-nominated group's song became the most streamed song in a single day in Spotify’s history, amassing 20.9 million global streams on the first day. The accompanying music video also set a new all-time 24-hour record of 108.2 million views and the biggest music video Premiere on YouTube with 3.9 million peak concurrents.

On World Music Day, BTS dropped a fun version of 'Butter' and the video is all things chaotic and all things BTS. Shot against chroma screen, BTS is dressed in colourful athleisure wear, earlier seen in the official music video, donning funky wigs and sunglasses, BT21 hats, amongst several props. Showing their goofy side in the video, BTS grooves to the beats of their song in an old-school karaoke-style setting but it's BTS-style chaos that makes it such a fun watch.

In celebration of their 8th anniversary, the septet recently held two-day live-streaming event BTS 2021 USTER SOWOOZOO on June 13 and 14 that amassed 1.33 million viewers from 195 countries/regions across two days. BTS has dropped one instrumental and three remixes of 'Butter' – Hotter Remix, followed by Sweeter and Cooler remixes. The group is set to drop a new track along with the ' Butter ' CD single on July 9, which is called ARMY DAY, as it is the day when their fandom name was announced.

ALSO READ: BTS closes 8th anniversary celebration by staying atop on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Butter’ for the third consecutive week

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results