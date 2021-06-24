Sanjeeda Shaikh looks scintillating in black sheer bodysuit

Television actress Sanjeeda Shaikh is donning some very bold and sensual looks these days and her Instagram feed is thriving. The actress documents her shoots, daily glimpses and more with her followers.

Recently, the actress was seen in a very fiery look. She was seen wearing an all black bodysuit which featured a deep cut near the stomach giving it a quirky look. She adorned the swimsuit with black stockings.

Adding more to this all black look she went all glam with red lips and lashed up eyes. Hair all open she posed sensually for the camera.

On the work front, Sanjeeda Shaikh will next be seen in a Punjabi film Main Te Bapu.

