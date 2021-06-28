Karisma Kapoor steps out in abstract print kaftan dress with thigh-high slit worth 15,000 with Hermés Oran sandals worth Rs. 46,620

Karisma Kapoor knows the art of bringing in a wave of change. From being the first girl of the Kapoor family to enter showbiz to being a trendsetter with her fashion game over the years, Karisma is a true blue icon of her era. On June 25, the actress celebrated her 47th birthday with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and pals, Amrita Arora among others.

The actress stepped out on Friday, on her 47birthday, in an abstract print kaftan dress from Saksha and Kinni worth Rs. 15,000. She kept her styling simple in the kaftan styled dress with thigh-high slits with tie ups, cinched waist and a flowy silhouette. Karisma accessorized her look with big earrings, natural makeup and an N-95 mask. She paired the dress with red Hermés Oran sandals that cost around $630 (Rs. 46,620 approx).

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in ALT Balaji series Mental Hood.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor rings in 47th birthday with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and friends

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results